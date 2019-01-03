Course records smashed in the popular Ribble Valley 10k

The Ribble Valley was again the destination for a string of top athletes – including Olympians – from across the United Kingdom on Saturday.

The ever-popular Ribble Valley 10k, incorporating the North of England Athletic Association Championships was staged, with some superb times recorded on the course.

Marc Scott of Richmond and Zetland Harriers took the tape, to emulate his 2017 success – smashing his winning time from 12 months ago.

And his mark of 28:58 beat runner-up Jonny Mellor’s 2011 course record, as he came close to claiming a personal lifetime best over the distance.

Scott has had a stellar year, claiming ninth at the European Cross Country Championships and fifth in the summer championships 5000m.

Mellor was second in 29:19 – the Liverpool Harriers’ first race since recording a time of 2:16:09 in the New York Marathon in November.

Preston Harrier Patrick Dever was third in 29:24 – his first sub-30 minute 10k.

Shaftesbury Barnet athlete Beth Potter was 38th, and first woman home, in a women’s course record of 32:07, smashing the previous best of 32:30 set in 2004 by Olympic steeplechaser Helen Clitheroe.

It was Potter’s first outing since finishing 18th in the Commonwealth Games 10,000m on the Gold Coast earlier this year, and her time has only been bettered over the calendar year in the UK by Eilish McColgan.

Blackburn Harrier Jess Judd was second in a fine time of 32:42, having finished 14th over the distance at the Commonwealth Games.

Gemma Steel of Charnwood was third in 33:53 to complete the podium.

In total, just over 1,300 runners completed the race, which was sponsored by Forbes Solicitors.

Full results and times can be found online at results.racetimers.co.uk/results.aspx?CId=16487&RId=2047