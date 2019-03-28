Clitheroe teenager Toro Croft Senior reaches National Finals

Clitheroe boxing sensation Toro Croft Senior is through to the National Finals of the England Boxing National Junior Championships.

The 15-year-old, who fights out of Ribble Valley Amateur Boxing Club, will now take on Pinewood’s Blu Bowers after winning his battle with Alfie McKittrick in the quarter-finals in Littleborough.

The first round saw both boxers get straight to business with Mckittrick making use of his reach and Toro using his quick feet to dash in and out of range landing the more eye catching shots.

As the bout progressed the three-time North West champion figured his opponent out and took control of the remainder of the fight, displaying a masterclass of boxing which rewarded him with the victory and a guaranteed spot in England’s top four rankings in his age and weight category.

Coaches Mohammed Sarfraz, Mohammed Ihsan, and Mohammed Sirtaj were very pleased with Toro’s performance.

Sarfraz said: “Toro is the first one in the gym and the last one out and the hard work he puts in to his sport shows when he steps into the ring.”

Ihsan added: “Toro shows the type of dedication and dicipline you’d see in national and even world champions. For a kid his age, to be so focused with the hard work he puts into his craft, there’s no stopping him and the sky is the limit for this kid.”

Sirtaj finished: “Toro has been training with us at Valley Fitness from a very young age and to see him grow from a child to a young man competing at national level is a proud moment for all of us.

“There are a lot of kids out there with talent and we are happy we are able to provide a safe environment for kids to come and develop their skill and confidence at Valley Fitness.”

Should Toro triumph in this weekend’s contest, he’ll take on either Khalid Saleh (Kirkdale) or Albert Smith (Allcomers) in the grand final.