Clitheroe’s impressive run continues

Clitheroe shocked Liverpool to win 4-3 and claim a fourth win in a row in Division Two NW.

Clitheroe went on the attack from the whistle and scored their first from a well-worked short corner. Thompson fired the ball to the top of the D, Miller collected it and played it onto Erasmus, and after a quick switch, Harkness made no mistake.

Liverpool were stunned, and responded well, picking out a gap and creatinga three on two to make it 1-1.

Both teams picked up the pace, and Daye was close to restoring the lead, before Charles drove into the D to find the stick of Harkness, who beat the keeper.

Benson in goal had some work to do and made key fantastic saves to keep Liverpool out, before the hosts were awarded a short corner.

Benson made two clear saves, but a slipped ball found the net.

This spurred Clitheroe on, and the remainder of the half saw Clitheroe attacking and they were the

stronger team for the remainder of the first half, but despite lots of shots on goal, went in level at half-time.

The second half saw Clitheroe go in front again as clever passing from Miller and O’Donnell allowed Thompson to drive into the D, and she passed to Middleton, who beat two defenders and belted the ball into the corner of the goal.

Liverpool put on the pressure in last 15 minutes and found back of the net to take score to 3-3.

But Clitheroe picked themselves up and scored the final goal through Box-Morton, striking the ball hard into the back of the net to seal victory and round off a terrific team performance.

Garstang are next to come to Fortress Pleckgate.