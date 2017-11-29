Clitheroe’s Colts take some positives from away defeat

Clitheroe Junior Colts visited Ormskirk’s Green Lane for the second time in a few weeks.

And although travelling a couple short of a full team and coming away with a 55-22 loss, they still played some spirited rugby.

With a few late cry offs, the Clitheroe team were up against it, and undoubtedly, with a full side they would have been contesting for a win in this game.

The two victories in previous weeks have obviously given this team a renewed vigour for attack.

And after a tryless first half for Clitheroe, with Ormskirk scoring five of their own, Clitheroe set about showing the travelling supporters what they could do.

It’s not that we should ignore the first half; Clitheroe attacked well but really let themselves down in not working hard enough in defence, and lessons will surely be learned before Sunday.

So after starting the second half 31-0 down, Clitheroe found their attacking stride.

First, prop Calton-Whitaker bulldozed his way over in what was his strongest game of the season so far.

Not only was he hard to stop with the ball in hand, his defence was uncompromising.

Soon after, a Clitheroe scrum in the heart of the Ormskirk 22 was won, and the ball moved quickly from right to left for Duck to score in the corner.

Ormskirk were perhaps ruing their decision to change their team at half-time.

If they weren’t after the second try, then they were after the third.

A super break was made down the left flank by Duck, who was having a good game on the wing, where his try-scoring record is brilliant.

He stood up his oppositive number, which bought just enough time to create the space on the outside.

As he was hauled down, he had the presence of mind to pass to the on-rushing centre Stanley, who did a great job of finishing off a fine attack.

The final Clitheroe try was on the stroke of full time.

With Clitheroe forcing penalty after penalty on the Ormskirk try line, Calton-Whitaker once again showed his strength and determination to cross the whitewash.

Overall, despite shipping 50 points, Clitheroe know where they need to improve, and showed that even with a man down against a good attacking side in Ormskirk, they can keep scoring themselves.

Aspin, playing both back row and centre had a fine game, and Stanley and Duck stood out.

The man of the match was Calton-Whitaker.

On Sunday, Clitheroe host local rivals Colne and Nelson, with kick-off at 12-30 p.m., as the the Maroons look to avenge a reverse at Littlemoor in the prelim season.