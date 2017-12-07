Clitheroe rally ace Tommi is proud winner of prestigious 2300 Club John Easson Award

Clitheroe rally driver Tommi Meadows enjoyed a successful weekend after being crowned the 2017 2300 Club John Easson Award winner, securing the £6,000 prize fund to support his rallying exploits in 2018.

The annual award is open to drivers and co-drivers aged under 25 throughout the UK, and is seen as the biggest prize in UK rallying, with previous winners such as Chris Ingram and Osian Pryce going on to become championship-winning drivers and competing at world level.

After being shortlisted as one of three finalists, 17-year-old Meadows impressed the experienced judging panel in interviews on Friday night, and was announced as the winner.

“Winning the John Easson Award means a massive amount to me. As a young driver, it will provide me with a much-appreciated financial boost going into the 2018 season”, explained Tommi.

However there was little time to scelebrate, as Saturday saw the MSA Academy student competing on the Grizedale Stages Rally in the Lake District in a Ford Fiesta R2, though he and regular co-driver Ian Oakey got stuck in a ditch, ruining chances of a good result.