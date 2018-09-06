Clitheroe golf ace lands third EuroPro Tour title

Clitheroe Golf Club’s Mark Young won a three-way playoff to claim his third EuroPro Tour title of the season, with victory in the HotelPlanner.com PGA EuroPro Tour’s PREM Group Irish Masters at Tulfarris Hotel & Golf Resort, Wicklow.

Young started the day four shots off the lead, and had it all to do on windy final round on the Blessington Lakes.

Ireland’s Niall Kearney went out in 33 to hold a share of the lead with England’s Tomasz Anderson on 10 under.

Clevedon’s Ashley Mansell got in on the act and carded a final round of 69 (-3) to hold the early clubhouse lead on nine-under par.

It looked to be Anderson’s tournament to lose as he reached 11 under heading down the 18th, having a two-shot cushion over clubhouse, leaders Young and Mansell while Kearney was a hole and shot back.

However, Anderson could only double bogey the 18th, while Kearney – needing at worst a par to win – missed a two-footer for bogey to join the other clubhouse leaders.

An all-English playoff involving Young, Anderson, and Mansell only lasted one hole.

Mansell and Anderson both bogeyed the 18th, whereas Young rolled in a two-foot par putt.

Reflecting on his win he said: “It was an unexpected win if I’m honest, knowing where I was with two to play.

“I thought I was going to be a couple short so, to get into the playoff was a bonus to start with.

“I hit two good shots (in the play-off) whereas the other two weren’t as fortunate.

“I took advantage of that and I’m delighted to get the win.”

The win sees Young leapfrog Dave Coupland in the Race To Desert Springs back into the top spot, confirming his spot in the Challenge Tour next season, and also brings him to within one win of the £250,000 four-win bonus.