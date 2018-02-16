Clitheroe go fifth after third-straight win

Clitheroe moved fifth in North Hockey Women’s League Division 2 North West after a third-successive win.

It was an emphatic 4-0 victory over Northern 1sts, as the visitors didn’t really get into the game.

The first half saw one goal for Clitheroe, and Northern only had a few chances in the defensive half.

Clitheroe started the half well, with chances on goal, but the forwards were unable to beat the Northern keeper.

This meant the strikers had to be clever and lift the ball over the keeper.

This pressure from Clitheroe resulted in defensive errors, and within 10 minutes they scored a well-deserved goal from a tricky reverse stick shot from Charles.

Charles worked really hard up front, moving the ball past defenders and creating space.

Clitheroe’s defence weren’t troubled too much, and with Horrigan marking Northern’s main striker out of the game, Clitheroe kept a clean sheet.

Hough worked the ball up the pitch, linking with midfielders Erasmus and Middleton.

The remainder of the half saw Clitheroe dominate, but the visiting keeper kept them out.

Strong tackles from Hollingworth kept Northern from pushing down their right wing.

The second half saw Clitheroe stay strong, and quick movement upfront saw chances on goal.

The second goal came from some excellent passing through midfield from Thompson and Miller.

The ball was crossed into the D from Daye, and after a shot was saved by the keeper, Middleton showed trickery and scored a precision reverse stick goal into the corner.

The next goal came from a short corner.

The ball was pushed out hard by Thompson, and Miller had a storming strike from the top of the D which keeper saved.

Erasmus followed up, then Middleton picked the ball up and swept ball in goal out of the reach of the keeper.

Substitutions in midfield confused Northern, and Harkness in the centre caused problems for their defence.

She held the ball up and made space for other players to receive the ball.

Goal four was scored by Box-Morton, finding the goal from open play.

She played it cleverly past the keeper after a barrage of shots in the D.

Benson in goal had more to do in the second half as Northern were awarded three short corners, but she maintained her clean sheet.

Hollingworth did her job brilliantly on one short corner as Benson cleared up, but a slipped ball saw shot on goal that was stopped in front of goal and cleared.

O’Donnell worked hard in midfield, taking on players and moving the ball wide, as did Berry on the right, and Hough and Miller worked hard to get the ball out of defence.

This was an excellent team performance, and Clitheroe host Garstang next.