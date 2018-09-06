Blackledge pondering Eubank Jr contest

Luke Blackledge is weighing up the pros and cons of a blockbuster battle with Chris Eubank Jr.

The 28-year-old has been offered the opportunity on the undercard of the World Boxing Super Series final between George Groves and Callum Smith.

With contests against Lennox Clarke and Luke Caci falling through, he said: “We are currently in negotiations so it might come off.

“It’s at very short notice though so I’m not happy with that. It’s a massive fight and I’d need to be ready for a test like that.

“You need to be careful jumping up in levels at short notice because it could end up setting you back.”