Blackledge out to put record straight

Five years on from their last meeting, Clitheroe’s Luke Blackledge and Yorkshireman Alistair Warren will do battle once again looking to settle the score.

The pair locked horns at the Bolton Whites Hotel, just months after Blackledge had suffered the first defeat of his career against Erik Skoglund, with the contest resulting in a technical draw.

Blackledge, who had impressed despite losing the decision at Arena Nord, Frederikshavn, against the future World Boxing Super Series contender, was on top until the bout was halted when Warren sustained a cut above his eye following an accidental clash of heads.

They’ll go again at Colne Municipal Hall on October 27th, the same venue where Blackledge secured a comeback triumph against Darren Snow last month.

The former Commonwealth champion, who challenged Callum Smith for the Lord Lonsdale strap in 2016, had been offered the opportunity of a lifetime to face Chris Eubank Jr on the undercard of the WBSS super-middleweight final between Smith and George Groves at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on September 28th.

Blackledge, who chose to knock it back, had previously told the Clitheroe Advertiser: “I received another phone call this time offering me a shot at Eubank Jr. We are currently in negotiations so it might come off.

“It’s at very short notice though so I’m not happy with that. It’s a massive fight and I’d need to be ready for a test like that.

“I don’t think he’s as good as Callum Smith but he’s still dangerous and a world level fighter. You need to be careful jumping up in levels at short notice because it could end up setting you back.”