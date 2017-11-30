Bisping aiming to bow out in style with homecoming show

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping is still planning to retire from the sport on home soil in March.

The 38-year-old, who became the organisation’s first ever British title-holder when dethroning Luke Rockhold at UFC 199 in California last summer, will look to preserve his winning streak in England when bowing out at UFC Fight Night 127.

The Clitheroe mixed martial artist, who famously goes by the alias “The Count”, is determined to feature for the 30th time under the UFC umbrella at The O2 in London on March 17th.

Bisping, who defended his belt against Dan Henderson in Manchester last October, has suffered a couple of defeats in quick succession having been usurped by Georges St-Pierre in New York City at the beginning of the month.

He then travelled to the opposite side of the globe to take on Kelvin Gastelum at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai at short notice, having stepped in to save the main event following on from Anderson Silva’s departure.

The Ultimate Fighter 3 supremo, caught with a nasty left hook by GSP and choked out, suffered an equally vicious blow against the 26-year-old American and was knocked out in the first round.

Regardless, Bisping is still planning on making one more appearance in the Octagon and only a homecoming will suffice.

“I just want to say congratulations to Kelvin Gastelum,” he said. “Job well done tonight – thank you all for being here. I was enjoying myself. He caught me with a good shot. God bless Kelvin. He’s young. I’ve been doing this for a long time, man. I’m getting old. God bless you all for being here. Thank you.”