And Tommi earns a podium finish!

Tommi Meadows and Emma Morrison enjoyed a successful run on this weekend’s Plains Rally in Wales, chalking up a podium result in the Swift Group supported Ford Fiesta R2.

Round four of the BTRDA Rally Series, the event took in some of the best tracks in Wales with stages in the Dyfnant and Gartheiniog Forests.

This would be the first time that the pair had sat together on a rally, and with a late deal to drive Matt Edward’s M-Sport built machine as opposed to the Ford KA that Meadows has campaigned so far this year, it was set to be a day of learning.

The 2300 Club John Easson Award 2017 winner has had a mixed season so far, with promising stage times and results being compounded by some unforeseen mechanical issues.

A good rhythm in the first two stages resulted in respectable stage times, and the crew sat inside the top five of the highly competitive B10/R2 class early on in the event.

However, an incident involving another crew on the next test resulted in stages three and four being cancelled, and notional times being handed to competitors seeded towards the second half of the field, therefore causing a minor setback and leaving some work to be done in the afternoon’s stages.

Nevertheless, the afternoon’s loop saw a more confident and calculated drive from the Clitheroe teenager, with times right in the mix with the class frontrunners, moving up the leaderboard once more, and eventually finishing the rally with second in the B10/R2 Class and 35th overall, exceeding expectations in relatively unfamiliar machinery.

“It’s been a really good event and great to once again experience the Fiesta R2.

“It’s a fantastic little car and I’m really grateful for the support of Swift Group, Matt Edwards & the 2300 Club John Award, which has allowed me to compete this weekend,” explained Tommi.

“Emma has been brilliant on the pacenotes all day, and we both felt at ease from the start.

“I’m already looking forward to next time and building on this result.

“It’s definitely a huge confidence boost going forwards.”

The team will now prepare to head north to Kielder on June 9th for the Carlisle Stages, an event which adds another very competitive element to the 2018 BTRDA Rally Series.