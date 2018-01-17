Lancashire announce Australian Joe Mennie as 2018 overseas player

Lancashire have signed Australian bowler Joe Mennie as their overseas player for 2018.

Mennie, who has signed for Lancashire until September 2, 2018, currently plays for South Australia and Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash and will be available for Glen Chapple’s side in all formats this season.

The 29-year-old started his career in the New South Wales squad before moving to South Australia in 2011.

Although not the big name some Lancashire fans were maybe expecting, Mennie has particularly impressed in the Sheffield Shield over the past two seasons having topped the competition wicket list with 51 dismissals at an average of 21.21 in the 2016 season.

That led to a call-up for Australia where he made his one-day International debut against South Africa in October 2016 before making his test debut against the same opposition a month later.

Glen Chapple said: “Joe is an experienced cricketer who has a very impressive first class record for South Australia, whilst also playing for a number of different sides in the Big Bash.

“It was really important that we brought in a high-quality overseas player to the club who has good availability and this is exactly what we’ve got with Joe as he’ll be involved in all three competitions throughout the season.

“It was vital that we bolstered our fast bowling ranks within the squad after the departures of Kyle Jarvis and Ryan McLaren at the end of last season. We have now done that with the signing of Joe (Mennie) and Graham (Onions) who will complement our current group of home-grown fast bowlers.

“Joe will add quality to our squad and we believe his bowling style will suit English pitches and conditions. We’ve heard only good things about his character and personality and we’re confident that he will slot straight into the changing room when he arrives.”

In 53 matches, Mennie averages 26 with the ball in first class cricket, whilst he has also featured for Perth Scorchers, Sydney Sixes and Hobart Hurricanes in Australia’s Big Bash in recent years, averaging 22 with the ball in T20 cricket.

The Australian bowler has also proven himself to be a more than handy batsman, with five half-centuries and a top score of 79 not out for South Australia.

Mennie said: “I can’t wait to join up with Lancashire for the upcoming county season.

"It is a club that has a fantastic history and their elite programme and winning ambitions made the choice an easy one for my family and I.

“I’m looking forward to working with head coach Glen Chapple and the rest of the coaching staff, meeting up the squad in April and playing my cricket this year at Emirates Old Trafford.”