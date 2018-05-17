Lamb pleased with Whalley’s bright start to the campaign

Richard Lamb isn’t getting carried away by Whalley’s start to the Ribblesdale Cricket League campaign but the Station Road skipper is pleased with the progress made so far.

Whalley are one of just two teams to have won all three of their opening fixtures this term with defending champions Settle also boasting a 100 per cent record.

After beating Euxton and Feniscowles, Lamb’s men put struggling Earby to the slaughter as they took 10 points home from the Applegarth.

“It’s been a good start,” he said. “We couldn’t have asked for any more, certainly in the league where we’ve won all of our games quite comfortably.”

Stuart Crabtree (36), professional Sam Sweeney (28), Declan Bailey (38), Lamb (29) and Lee Kearsley (23 not out) all scored well as the visitors posted 191-6.

Sweeney and Joel Blain then stood out with the ball, taking three wickets apiece, while Robbie Read added 2-21 to secure a 16-run triumph.

“We’ve just got to try and pick up as many points as we can against the teams in the bottom tier,” said Lamb.

“The real test comes when the Section A sides start playing each other home and away. When you’re playing your rivals on a regular basis that’s when it comes to the crunch.”

The defending Ramsbottom Cup champions will look to get their defence back on track on Saturday when they host Oswaldtwistle Immanuel.

Following the set back in their opening group game, Lamb said: “We had a bit of a hiccup in the cup against Padiham but other than that we’ve been really consistent.

“We enjoyed the run in the Ramsbottom Cup last season. It was the first time we’d won it in 25 years so we want to put up a good defence of it this time around.”