Holders Clitheroe end the season without any silverware

Clitheroe will finish the season empty-handed after losing their Twenty20 crown to Burnley at Acre Bottom.

Jack Dewhurst’s side, who look like they’ll be usurped as Lancashire League champions by newcomers Walsden, were beaten by 23 runs in the final in a 10 overs per side tie.

After sub-professional Sean Ervine’s half-century helped the defending champions to victory in the semi-final against Darwen, they were left requiring 99 to lift the trophy against Dan Pickup’s men.

Chris Holt (39), paid man Luke Proctor (26) and David Brown (23) were the key men in Burnley’s innings.

Clitheroe then got off to a slow start, reduced to 5-2 off two overs, and were well off the pace throughout as their run rate slipped significantly behind what was necessary.

Seeing the game out became a formality for the eventual winners after the seventh over, with Clitheroe needing 43 runs off 18 balls, and the outcome was never in doubt when they chased 31 runs in the final over.

Clitheroe, however, will enter the 2019 campaign in the top tier after beating Crompton by eight wickets at Chatburn Road.

Ervine hit an unbeaten 63, with 10 fours and a couple of sixes, which included an unbroken third wicket stand of 108 with opener Sam Mulligan (43 not out).

The visitors had set a target of 134 for victory earlier in the afternoon as Danny Cashin made 29, Haydn Kershaw-Whittle an unbeaten 27 and Adam Good 21. Ervine added figures of 4-36 to his impressive batting display while Tom Lord added 3-29.

Clitheroe welcome Accrington to the Ribble Valley on the penultimate weekend of the season and then travel to Hare Hill to take on Littleborough on September 9th.

Fixtures, Saturday: Walsden v Darwen. Sunday: Bacup v Rawtenstall, Colne v Crompton, East Lancs v Todmorden, Enfield v Church, Great Harwood v Littleborough, Lowerhouse v Rishton, Milnrow v Nelson, Norden v Haslingden, Ramsbottom v Middleton, Rochdale v Burnley.