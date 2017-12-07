Hashen signs for Red Caps for 2018

Ribblesdale Cricket League side Salesbury are delighted to have secured the signing of Sri Lankan professional Hashen Ramanayake for their 2018 Senior League campaign.

Ramanayake is a top order batsmen who bowls right arm medium pace.

He has extensive UK experience, having previously played for Highgate in the Middlesex League, followed by stints in Ireland and Scotland.

He comes from a good cricket pedigree as his father represented the Sri Lankan national side and is now the fast bowling coach for the Bangladesh test side.

Salesbury Chairman Andrew Green commented: “The club is excited and looking forward to a high quality professional of the calibre of Hashen joining us.

“His enthusiasm and commitment to play a major part in further developing the club bodes well, especially working with the junior section upon which club prides itself.”