Gaskell backs new Clitheroe skipper

Paul Gaskell has backed Jack Dewhurst to be a big success as new Clitheroe captain.

Gaskell has passed the baton of responsibility on to Dewhurst, the club’s leading amateur batsman.

The 24-year-old, who represented Lancashire as a teenager, tabled 643 runs last term in the Lancashire League, carrying a high score of 91.

And Gaskell is backing his successor to do the business: “We can start concentrating on cricket again now and prepare for the new season.

“Everyone will be gunning for us. The team is strong and we’ll be expecting to compete again. I’m looking forward to taking a step back and watching the team play. I’m sure they’ll be up there challenging again. It’s going to be an interesting league with all the new teams coming in.

“The club is in a very good position and Jack will stand up to the challenge.

“We know his qualities as a player and we know that he will lead from the front. He has the respect of the lads in the dressing room and he’s led sides successfully in Australia. Hopefully he’ll be a long-term appointment.”