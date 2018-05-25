Young Wolves overturn deficit to win the title

Clitheroe Wolves Under 14s Blue pulled off a miraculous comeback in the showdown against AFC Darwen to clinch the league title.

With both sides ending the 15-game campaign neck-and-neck at the top, losing to each other along the way, it took an end-of-season play-off to separate them.

Wolves were staring down at a two-goal deficit at the interval, with a touch of controversy surrounding AFC Darwen’s second, but they never lost heart and continued to plug away in the game.

A few encouraging words and a change in formation at half-time seemed to spur the Ribble Valley youngsters on even though the chances wouldn’t fall for them.

With 12 minutes remaining, and the scoreline still 2-0, the game and the championship crown seemed to be slipping away.

However, Thomas Boocock got Wolves back in to the game when he calmly slotting the ball home after Harry Sutcliffe and Sam Smith combined in the build up.

That injected life in to the young Wolves and as they continued to press they were awarded a free kick on the edge of the penalty area, providing Charlie Atkinson with the opportunity to draw his side level.

The captain kept a cool head to pick out the bottom corner with the set-piece to make it 2-2 with just minutes remaining.

The clock was ticking down, with both sides looking for a winner, when Wolves were awarded a penalty for a push inside the box. Smith stepped up and kept his nerve to convert from the spot.

From that point Wolves saw the game out to land the silverware. Amid wild celebrations, Wolves were congratulated by their opponents who were incredibly gracious in defeat.

The club would like to thank age group sponsors Taylor Wimpey, Buck Inn at Paythorne, Ian Boocock, FiftytoOne media and Hardy Services for their support.