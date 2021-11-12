Young Lions boss Lee Carsley pleased England Under 21s put on a show for Turf Moor crowd

And his Young Lions delivered in some style.

After Everton wide man Anthony Gordon had an effort deflected in by Czech Republic defender Martin Vitik, Gordon - in for Emile Smith-Rowe, who was promoted to the senior squad - added a second inside 11 minutes after Conor Gallagher’s shot was saved.

And Flo Balogun of Arsenal added a third to wrap things up around the half hour, before the previously unbeaten Czechs pulled one back from the spot through Adam Karabec, who appeared to have simulated contact with Luke Thomas in the area.

Carsley was delighted with the win, and the fact his players put on a show for the town, who got behind his players in numbers and volume: “It’s a performance I thought we did really well in, at times, especially the way we started the game, the way that Flo (Balogun) set off from the kick-off, showed our intent was clear.

”We had some exciting situations, we were getting our attacking players in really good positions, and creating a lot of chances, which was really important for us.

”The team we were playing against were unbeaten, and hadn’t conceded a goal, so I always had in the back of my mind to see what they would be like if they did concede a goal, and we should be proud of that performance.

”I thought we started really well and scored quite early, but our intent of getting after the ball and pressing and closing space, it’s the perfect start to a home performance.