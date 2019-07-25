Young Clarets prospect Glennon signs new deal

Teenage left back Anthony Glennon has signed a new contract at Turf Moor.

Glennon joined the Clarets last summer after leaving Liverpool’s Academy.

And following an impressive first season with Burnley’s Under-23s – earning a place on the bench for the Clarets’ Premier League defeat against champions Manchester City in April – the Merseysider has been rewarded with a new two-year deal with a further 12-month option.

Glennon said: “I’ve been in talks for a while and I’m just delighted to get it over the line.

“But’s it nothing different. The hard work continues. I felt like I had a good year last year and I just hope to step on from that again.

“Getting around the first team is my main aim but being around the under-23s every day is still great experience for me and I’m just looking forward to the season.”

Glennon spent more than a decade coming through the youth ranks at Anfield before being released.

But the Bootle-born defender got over that disappointment to regularly captain the Clarets’ U23 side under Steve Stone last season as they secured a top-four finish in the northern section of the Professional Development League and reached the last eight of the PL Cup.

“I have spoken about wearing the captain’s armband and it means a lot to me. I’m proud to wear it and lead the lads,” added Glennon.

“Steve said to me the other day ‘would I have thought in 12 months I would be in this position? and I said ‘no’.

“When I first left Liverpool it was tough for me. But making the bench in the Premier League – and even for the pre-season friendlies – has been a great experience and something I really want to build on.”