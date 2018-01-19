Young Clarets defender links up with Guiseley

Harry Flowers has left Turf Moor to join National League side Guiseley.

The central defender, 21, has signed for the West Yorkshire club on a permanent basis to end a 10-month stay with the Clarets.

Flowers – the grandson of former England World Cup winner and Wolves legend Ron – moved to Burnley from Midland League Premier Division side Brocton.

He was a regular for the Clarets’ under-23 side this season but now gets the chance to pursue a first-team career with the Lions, who are battling to stay in non-league football’s top tier.

Flowers’ departure to Guiseley follows Alex Whitmore’s permanent switch to Chesterfield, as the Clarets allow some of their young players to try and make a mark elsewhere and open up opportunities for others at Turf Moor.