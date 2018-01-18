Young Burnley striker Dan Agyei joins Blackpool in loan deal

Clarets striker Dan Agyei has joined Blackpool on loan for the rest of the rest of the season.

Agyei’s switch to Bloomfield Road means a return to League One for the 20-year-old, who spent the first half of the campaign at Walsall – scoring five times in 21 appearances.

Agyei also had a taste of the division last season, scoring five times during a five-month stay with Coventry City before returning to Turf Moor and making three Premier League appearances as a substitute for Sean Dyche’s side.

The former AFC Wimbledon youngster made a goalscoring appearance for Burnley’s under-23 side earlier this month, but again heads out on loan to experience more first-team football.

Blackpool, who had been interested in Agyei last summer, are currently 16th in League One under former Blackburn Rovers boss Gary Bowyer.

Bowyer told Blackpool’s official website: "Huge thanks, first and foremost, to Sean Dyche and Burnley for allowing it to happen. I'm absolutely delighted to bring Dan in.

"He's here until the end of the season and he's going to bring pace, power and goals, hopefully. I've seen him live and he has got this habit of scoring some goals, and good goals at that."