Wood on target again for Burnley

Chris Wood was again on target as a Burnley XI won 3-1 at League 2 Port Vale.

Wood - who scored the only goal against Fulham in Portugal last Friday, and hit a first half hat-trick at Barnfield against Accrington Stanley on Tuesday - headed an equaliser nine minutes into the second half at Vale Park from Robbie Brady’s terrific centre.

Strike partner Matej Vydra fired Burnley ahead 10 minutes from time, before Robbie Brady make it 3-1 after good work from the impressive Aaron Lennon.

Burnley had gone behind after nine minutes as Tom Pope beat Tom Heaton after Jeff Hendrick have possession away.

A separate Clarets XI lost 1-0 at League 2 Crewe Alexandra, Charlie Kirk taking advantage of a slip from Jimmy Dunne.

Burnley at Port Vale: Heaton (Hart 46), Bardsley, Gibson, Tarkowski, Koiki, Lennon, Hendrick, Cork, Brady, Wood, Vydra.

Subs: Wells, Thomas, Wilson, N’Guessan.

Burnley at Crewe: Pope, Lowton, Long, Dunne, Pieters, Gudmundsson, Benson, Westwood, McNeil, Rodriguez, Barnes. Subs: Legzdins, Cropper, Glennon, Younger, Harker.