Wolves have a spring in their step after new sponsorship deal

Clitheroe Wolves girls teams have a spring in their step – thanks to new kit sponsored by local shoe shop Muddy Frogs.

New training jackets for the Under 9s and Under 10s team were funded by the popular store – based in the town centre’s Swan Courtyard.

Team Manager Andrew Wray said: “The girls are delighted with the smart new jackets. They really look the part now. On behalf of Clitheroe Wolves I’d like to say a big thank you to Lucy Robinson and Muddy Frogs for their support.”

The new kit – with Muddy Frogs’ logo on the back – had a positive effect as the Under 10s won their first game of the season, at Barnoldswick Yellows.