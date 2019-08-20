Win tickets for Burnley's Carabao Cup clash with Sunderland

Carabao Energy Drink has teamed up with Burnley Express to give five lucky Burnley fans the chance to win a pair of tickets to Burnley v Sunderland on Wednesday, August 28th.

Currently in its third year as the official title sponsor of the Carabao Cup, South-East Asian energy drink Carabao is continuing to give football fans across the nation the chance to see their team for free by giving away thousands of tickets.

Last year’s competition saw over 1.2 million people pass through the turnstiles at Carabao Cup fixtures and culminated in a showpiece Wembley Final.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets, simply answer the following question:

Who scored Burnley's only goal in last season's Carabao Cup?

Please email the correct answer, together with your full name, home address, email and phone number to chris.boden@jpimedia.co.uk by 9 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20.

Please label the email as 'Burnley v Sunderland Carabao Cup tickets competition'.

Usual JPIMedia rules, terms and conditions also apply - for full details at www.jpimedia.co.uk/competition-prize-draw-terms-and-conditions.

