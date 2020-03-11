Will the coronavirus outbreak affect Burnley's Premier League game against Manchester City?

Burnley's Premier League game against Manchester City is still expected to go ahead this weekend, despite the postponement of City's match at home to Arsenal.

Tonight's fixture against the Gunners at the Etihad Stadium - the first in England to be affected by the coronavirus outbreak - was prevented from going ahead as a "precautionary measure".

A number of Mikel Arteta's squad are believed to have self-isolated after coming into contact with Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis during their Europa League tie.

The 52-year-old, who also owns Championship side Nottingham Forest, met a number of players at the Emirates at the end of February and has since revealed that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

So far the spread has forced the suspension of Italy's Serie A while French and Spanish top-flight games are being played behind closed doors.

And European matches involving Manchester United, Rangers and Chelsea will be played in empty stadiums.

But Premier League officials have declared that they have no plans to postpone any other matches and "all necessary measures are being taken".