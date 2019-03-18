Which Burnley player is the Premier League's running man?

Only Bournemouth and Newcastle United have covered more ground than the Clarets in the Premier League this season.

And Jack Cork has run further than any other player in the top flight.

However, in running stats released as the sides go into the international break, Sean Dyche's side are bottom of the pile in terms of sprints.

Eddie Howe's Bournemouth have covered 3539.5km, more than seven kilometres further than Newcastle in second, with 3532.1km, with Burnley third with 3523.4km.

Cardiff City are bottom, with 3134.4km.

As regards players, Cork is the league's running man, covering 360.74km, ahead of Crystal Palace's Luka Milivojevic with 353.01km, and N'Golo Kante (352.94km).

Liverpool are sprint kings, with 3794, with Bournemouth again high up the table in second with 3749, and Huddersfield in third with 3592.

Burnley are bottom with only 2722.