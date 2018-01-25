Simon Haworth wishes he had the security of some of football’s superpowers when it comes to keeping his squad together, but the Blues boss believes that the play-offs are in sight if he is successful in doing so.

The Welshman once again applauded his side’s display after Clitheroe returned to winning ways by dismantling Droylsden at Market Street to leapfrog their rivals in the Evo-Stik First Division North.

The Ribble Valley outfit are now sixth in the division on 43 points and they still have 15 games remaining to have their say on how the table shapes up.

Clitheroe were tremendous and goals from Bradley Carroll, leading scorer Kurt Willoughby and Alex Newby had effectively sewn the game up by the midway point in the first half.

“We came back tonight and for the most part cut them to pieces really and we were excellent,” beamed the former Wigan Athletic forward.

“When we’re that good we don’t fear anybody.

“We try and defend well and work hard and we press pretty high. We try and release our three strikers as early as possible because if we get Dimitri (Tuanzebe), Alex, Kurt, George (West) or whoever is up there released early then they’re as good as any in the league.

“If I could keep this group of lads from now on in injury wise and people taking them off my hands then we’d have every chance of making the play-offs, but that’s the difficulty isn’t it unless you’re Manchester City.”

Clitheroe host Tadcaster Albion at Shawbridge on Saturday, kick-off 3 p.m., where they’ll be looking to avenge the 2-1 defeat at the i2i Stadium in November.