What to expect at Burnley on deadline day

After a busy transfer deadline day eve, what can Burnley fans expect on the big day itself?

While all is quiet at the Barnfield Training Centre so far, other than, actual training ahead of the visit of Arsenal on Sunday, and Sean Dyche’s pre-match press conference at 1-15 p.m., they have been a number of links so far this morning.

Burnley landed midfielder Josh Brownhill from Bristol City last night to add to their options in the engine room, with Nahki Wells, recalled from a season-long loan at QPR on Monday, going the other way.

That leaves Burnley with four strikers, and only three currently fit, after Ashley Barnes’ hernia operation a fortnight ago.

Therefore, while the future of Matej Vydra is up in the air, it is not thought Burnley are actively looking to move him out, unless a situation arose that suited all parties - and the Clarets would need a replacement first, with only Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez currently available.

Vydra could still move before the close of the Russian window next month, providing Barnes is back fit and Burnley have collected sufficient points in the meantime to be safe in the Premier League.

The other name to look out for is Ben Gibson, with interest in the centre back from Watford and former club Middlesbrough.

Again, Burnley won’t let the joint record signing go unless it suits the club’s interests, but the player is thought to be keen on either move, to get game time, having started only one Premier League game since joining from Boro in the summer of 2017.