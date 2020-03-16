What has Burnley's first team squad been valued at?

Burnley's squad has been estimated at a value of between €161-240m in analysis carried out by the CIES Football Observatory.

The 287th edition of the CIES Football Observatory's Weekly Post ranks clubs from the five major European leagues according to the value on the transfer market of players under contract.

The analysis takes into account the 20 players per club with the highest values as per the algorithm exclusively developed by the CIES Football Observatory research team.

With an aggregated value of €1.4 billion, Liverpool heads the table.

Jürgen Klopp’s team outranks Manchester City, the two Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid, and Chelsea.

The valuation of the latter team has strongly increased thanks to the outbreak of many young talents following the transfer ban imposed by FIFA to the London club.

Burnley came in at between €161-240m, with Dwight McNeil by far and away their most valued asset at €50-70m.

The Clarets' valuations are: Nick Pope €10-15m; Matt Lowton €2-4m; Charlie Taylor €4-7m; Jack Cork €7-10m; James Tarkowski €15-20m; Ben Mee €4-7m; Johann Berg Gudmundsson €4-7m, Josh Brownhill €7-10m; Chris Wood €15-20m; Ashley Barnes €10-15m; Dwight McNeil €50-70m; Robbie Brady €1-2m; Jeff Hendrick €4-7m; Ben Gibson €1-2m; Bailey Peacock-Farrell €10-15m; Ashley Westwood €2-4m; Jay Rodriguez €10-15m; Erik Pieters €2-4m; Matej Vydra €2-4m; Kevin Long €1-2m.

The estimate ranges for all of the big-5 league players with a sufficient level of professional experience are available here https://football-observatory.com/-values-123187 with the statistical variables and results explained here https://football-observatory.com/IMG/sites/mr/mr53/en/