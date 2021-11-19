What Charlie Taylor has to add to his game to boost his England hopes

Charlie Taylor wins the ball from Kai Havertz at Chelsea

Taylor has made the most blocks so far in the Premier League this season, and was particularly impressive last time out at Chelsea in the 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

The York-born left back, now 28, was capped by England at Under 19 level, and while there is good competition in his position in the Three Lions squad, with Luke Shaw and Ben Chilwell currently the main picks, Dyche believes Taylor could push for inclusion, with a year to go to the World Cup in Qatar.

Dyche also feels James Tarkowski and Nick Pope can't be far away either, and said: "For me, I can't pick the team, not would I, I respect Gareth, he's doing a very good job and his decision-making seems to be correct, but there must be some very good centre halves out there in front of Tarky, with the way he's playing, and Popey as well, and Charlie Taylor, if he continues what he's doing - it's still a bit early yet, but I'd be surprised if he's not at least getting thought of around the England set up.

"Maybe a bit more consistency going forward, and a bit more length to his form, but against Chelsea I thought he was absolutely outstanding, in his defensive capabilities, as was Popey, and Tarks another good performances.

"There must be some very good players in front of them, but Gareth is making the decisions, and some good choices in what he's doing."

Assists and goals are a big part of a full back's game now, with Taylor yet to score in 128 appearances for Burnley, and only three in 290 games in his career.

But he put over a great ball for Matt Lowton to head in against Brentford at Turf Moor three weeks ago, and his cross at Chelsea helped lead to the equaliser.

So what can Taylor add to his game?

Dyche said: "The detail in the front third is always relevant, of course, particularly when you go to international level, passes into the box...the game is changing now, I think if you look at top teams, it's not just a cross any more, they actually pass into the box, find passing lanes in the box.

"I think that's an ongoing learning curve, we keep looking at, the top teams, your Man Citys, I know they have very clever, technical players, but they actually pass it into the box, even from wide areas, they see a slot and drive it into those key areas.

"We talk to our players about that, not just putting it into the box with quality, but can we find those right areas, find players in the box, and I think that's another thing that has changed in the game over the years, the detail in the front third.

"But on the other hand. a fine cross and a goal is still a pretty simple but effective method!

"There is still a fantastic art of someone putting over a ball and someone attacking it, I would never underestimate the power of that.