Clarets striker Nahki Wells has rejoined QPR on a season-long loan.

The 29-year-old - a £5m signing on deadline day two years ago - netted nine goals in 43 appearances for the Rs last term on a similar deal.

The Bermudan international, who hasn't started a game for Burnley, making nine substitute appearances, is out of contract at the end of the season after signing a three-year deal on his arrival from Huddersfield Town.