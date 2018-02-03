'We've faced it all before', says striker Barnes ahead of City clash

There's a reason why Manchester City hold a 15-point advantage in the Premier League title race and have advanced to the latter stages of domestic and European cup competitions.

FC Basel stand in the way of the club's progression to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, they've drawn League One leaders Wigan Athletic in the fifth round of the FA Cup and they face Arsenal in the Carabao Cup's showpiece.

It's quite conceivable that Pep Guardiola's men could become the first English side to land the quadruple but that doesn't strike any fear in to Clarets forward Ashley Barnes.

The striker, who scored against City at the Etihad last month as well as in 2014, says that he and his team mates have faced it all before in the top flight.

However, he added that everybody will have to be at the top of their games if they are to negate City's superstars.

"They’ve been amazing, they’re an amazing team," he said. "What they’re doing is fantastic and it will be another tough opponent to come up against but it’s nothing we haven’t faced before.

"Whatever the gaffer's game plan we have to take that on board, but as soon you cross that white line it's a tough game.

"They have fantastic individual players who can create something out of nothing, we have to be alive and switched on for 90 minutes.

"You can’t carry anyone, everyone has to be on top of their game to hopefully get something."

Sean Dyche's side have gone eight games without a win in the league but, Barnes accepts, that's simply the nature of the beast in this division.

but he added that they're doing everything they can to rectify that sequence of setbacks. "I don’t think there’s one day where we'll come in and be relaxed or go into games relaxed," he said.

"We work at 100% here and we will give it our all every day on the training field to put in performances at the weekend.

"You go through ups and downs in football, you’re going to have some games you won’t win.

"We’ve gone a few without a win but hopefully we can try and get something at the weekend. Just look at the league position. We haven’t won but that will soon change.

"First and foremost it’s get points back on the board and get to that 40 mark."