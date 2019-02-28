We’ll bounce back - Dyche

Sean Dyche insists his players will be back to their recent levels on Saturday, after seeing their eight-game unbeaten league run come to an end at Newcastle United.

The Clarets fell below the standards they have set of late in a disappointing 2-0 reverse at St James’ Park.

And while 18 points from 27 have given Burnley some breathing space from the bottom three, the Clarets know they are not safe yet, ahead of the visit of Crystal Palace.

Palace also sit on 30 points, with 10 games to play, and Dyche said: “All I’ve been speaking about is performance levels, and the next game, and that’s what I continue to do.

“It’s a good mindset to have, and we had that for Tuesday’s game.

“It’s hard to measure, but you have a super-big result against Spurs, playing the big boys, and the next one, you just wonder how is that going to affect the feel.

“Sometimes that’s a learning curve, but we’ve done that well, and delivered and delivered, but maybe if Newcastle was a Saturday game, you get that strange, wonderful feeling of beating the big boys, and have that clear week.

“Maybe it was just too quick, but Saturday we’ll be back.

“I don’t overthink it, but it is a reminder we have to stay to task, and keep our energy levels and our Eye of the Tiger - which we definitely have been, but also our quality, and that was lacking first half.”

Ashley Westwood missed the defeat at Newcastle after falling ill, but is expected to be fit to return: “We hope so, we got him home to give him some more recovery time and hopefully it just a bug that passes quickly.

“He was in a room on his own thankfully so he was not around the group so hopefully we can contain that.”

And Steven Defour and Aaron Lennon remain unavailable.

Defour had been due to see a specialist with a niggling calf problem: “We are just waiting on news of what they are going to.

“It is a calf thing and there are a couple of different options so we are just waiting on some clarity on what to do.

“He was seeing one of the specialists. I will have to wait and see what the specialists’ report is.”

And on Lennon, he added: “He is making really good progress but is not there yet.”

Dwight McNeil was withdrawn at half-time, and Dyche admitted: “When you are young the games do catch you out sometimes. We wanted him to again because we got him off early on Saturday and we thought the energy would be there. I think sometimes it catches the young players out, particularly physically but also mentally because it was a big game on Saturday playing on TV against Tottenham and it was another big game for different reasons.

“He is a fine young player and has done fantastically well.”