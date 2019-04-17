‘We can’t stand still’, says Clitheroe FC boss Lee Ashforth

Blues boss Lee Ashforth has revealed that he won’t be taking any time off over the summer in preparation for his first full season at Shawbridge.

Ashforth will be running the rule over his current crop of players and will have his phone glued to his ear in a bid to welcome new additions.

Clitheroe are guaranteed a bottom four finish in the Evo-Stik West Division this term and Ashforth wants to see significant improvements made.

“It never ends from a management team’s point of view,” he said. “We won’t be having any time off over the summer.

“We’ll be working out which players we want to keep and who we want to bring in. We’ve got to ensure that we have a better team out on the pitch than what we’ve got at the minute. We’ve got to develop that side of things.

“Fourth bottom isn’t good enough. We’ve got a group of young players and we’ll be looking at which positions we need to strengthen.

“We know we’ve got to improve because we haven’t been winning enough football matches. We know we can’t stand still.”