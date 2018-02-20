Waddington hold the runaway leaders

Waddington took on runaway Division Two leaders Longshaw, and brought an end to their 100% record in a goal-less stalemate.

Waddington’s defence was ably marshalled by Martin Kemp, remaining focused and steadfast in the face of early pressure.

Action from Waddington's 0-0 draw

Gradually, Liam Gidlow and Gary Hickling began to exert their influence as both sides sought midfield dominance.

The Longshaw centre forward was lucky to avoid a red card for a challenge on the exemplary David Potts, before, midway through the half, Danny Anderson pulled off a superb one -handed save to deny a certain goal.

On 30 minutes, Luke Conti’s long ball found Chris Baron cutting inside two defenders and releasing a low drive which unfortunately hit the side netting.

The second half followed the pattern of the first, with Waddington’s defence restricting the high -scoring home forwards to rare opportunities.

Tempers flared after the frustrated Longshaw centre forward was sent-off after a two-footed lunge on the outstanding Anton Gawthorpe.

Minutes later Kemp was red -carded after retaliating to an off the ball punch- the offender quickly being substituted by the Longshaw manager.

Forced into a defensive re-shuffle, Simon Holden put in a forceful performance as Longshaw stepped up the pressure.

Anderson was having an inspired game and made three top -class saves as the away side tired.

Waddington almost snatched a late winner when captain Gary Brunskill’s goalbound effort was deflected agonisingly wide.