Waddington hold the runaway leaders

Waddington took on runaway Division Two leaders Longshaw, and brought an end to their 100% record in a goal-less stalemate.
Waddington’s defence was ably marshalled by Martin Kemp, remaining focused and steadfast in the face of early pressure.
Gradually, Liam Gidlow and Gary Hickling began to exert their influence as both sides sought midfield dominance.
The Longshaw centre forward was lucky to avoid a red card for a challenge on the exemplary David Potts, before, midway through the half, Danny Anderson pulled off a superb one -handed save to deny a certain goal.
On 30 minutes, Luke Conti’s long ball found Chris Baron cutting inside two defenders and releasing a low drive which unfortunately hit the side netting.
The second half followed the pattern of the first, with Waddington’s defence restricting the high -scoring home forwards to rare opportunities.
Tempers flared after the frustrated Longshaw centre forward was sent-off after a two-footed lunge on the outstanding Anton Gawthorpe.
Minutes later Kemp was red -carded after retaliating to an off the ball punch- the offender quickly being substituted by the Longshaw manager.
Forced into a defensive re-shuffle, Simon Holden put in a forceful performance as Longshaw stepped up the pressure.
Anderson was having an inspired game and made three top -class saves as the away side tired.
Waddington almost snatched a late winner when captain Gary Brunskill’s goalbound effort was deflected agonisingly wide.