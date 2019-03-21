Vydra exit was blocked in January

Clarets striker Matej Vydra has revealed boss Sean Dyche knocked back six loan offers for his services in January.

Speaking on international duty with the Czech Republic, ahead of tomorrow’s opening Euro 2020 qualifier with England at Wembley, the £11m summer signing admitted he has been frustrated by a lack of opportunities at Turf Moor.

Vydra, the Championship’s top scorer last season, sighed from Derby County in the last week of the summer window, but has only made three starts in the Premier League, and only 15 appearances in total in all competitions, scoring twice.

Vydra said: “I had six offers to go on loan, but the manager told me that he needs me, because I’m a different type than the other strikers.

”So we talked and he told me that I’m doing okay, that everything is fine but suddenly he said an interesting thing: that I’m not smiling enough during the trainings.

“I don’t know... it’s hard for me. I’m not like Brazilians, smiling all the time. If I’m not playing, maybe it’s noticeable that I’m frustrated.”

Dyche recently explained his lack of game time, saying: “Vyds has had a window a number of years ago when he was younger, at West Brom, fleeting moments, but he's had three or so years outside the Premier League, and we didn't think it was 'just throw him on the pitch', we thought there might be an adjustment period, and he continues to work hard to do that.

"That's all you can ask, to work hard and continue to progress with the club.”

Vydra could come up against club mates Tom Heaton and James Tarkowski tomorrow night, and he sees one weakness in the England squad, which Burnley also played on in their 2-1 defeat at home to Leicester City last Saturday: “Kane is top, Rashford as well, Sterling is in a great form. The attack is very strong. Defence, I don’t say it’s not strong as well, but it’s not as strong as the attack.

“For example, Maguire. We talked about him at Burnley before we played against Leicester. In some moments it seems he doesn’t know what’s happening behind him, that’s why he got a red card after five minutes in the match against Burnley.

“They (England) would surely like to hold the ball and play a possession game, so we have to be close to them. Don’t be afraid to kick them three or four times – then they may change the plan and play just one or two touches.”

And on Heaton and Tarkowski, he added: “We talked about the game and I hope we’ll get a good result. If so, I can taunt them for a long time.”