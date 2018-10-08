Vokes pleads his innocence after accidental clash with Schindler

Burnley striker Sam Vokes has spoke out in defence of the incident that led to Huddersfield Town defender Christopher Schindler needing treatment at Turf Moor.

The pair were involved in a coming together in the second half of the Premier League fixture, not-so-long after the German defender had pulled the Terriers level.

Town boss David Wagner was highly critical of Vokes in the aftermath, stating: “It was a very nasty challenge, nothing I like to see in football matches, even if I don’t like to say someone has done it on purpose.

“This is too dangerous, it’s something the striker has to control himself because it could be much more serious than it is.

“[Schindler’s] face doesn’t look nice and the elbows are nothing I like to see in football.”

However, the Welsh international, who had given the home side the lead, stressed the accidental nature of the collision, which left his marker with a bloodied head.

“It was one of those,” said Vokes. “I was backing in and he happened to be there and I caught him with a stray elbow.

“I apologised to him afterwards, it was nothing intentional. It was just one of those things where you’re up against the centre-half. I’ve had plenty of them from the other side. It was just one of those accidental ones.”

He added: “He seemed all right, unless he said anything else to you? He was fine, I spoke to him after. Shake hands after the game and all’s well.

“To be honest, yes, I was shocked. I was on the halfway line and I didn’t think it was as bad at the time.

“Obviously when you have an opponent lying down for that amount of time, no one wants to see that. I was glad to see him return back to the pitch.”

Vokes has started Burnley’s last four games in the top flight, scoring in half of those, and the 28-year-old is happy to be getting the nod again.

Having been named on the bench for the first four, he said: “Everyone wants to be playing games and if you start games and add to that with goals as a striker, that’s what you want to be doing.

“It’s important for me to do that and try to put my stamp on it. We’ve had some good results.

“We obviously didn’t have a good start to the season so seven points out of the last three is great and we’re even disappointed after that today so it shows how far we’ve come and we need to build on that after the internationals.”