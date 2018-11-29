Vokes accepts Burnley are in a battle for survival

After suffering their worst start to a Premier League campaign, striker Sam Vokes knows that the Clarets are in a battle to survive.

Sean Dyche’s side have taken just nine points from 13 fixtures in the top flight, two points worse off than their starts in 2015/16 and 2016/17.

Burnley go to Selhurst Park on Saturday to take on Crystal Palace under threat of dropping into the bottom three.

“It’s tough, I think we are finding that,” said the Welshman.

“We have a high expectation now off the back of last season, within ourselves and I am sure the fans as well.

“It is about dealing with that expectation because at the end of the day we are in a battle now, there is no hiding away from it, and it is going to be tough, but we have some big games coming up and hopefully we can turn it around.

“We know what we are about, we are not getting carried away but it is going to be a battle and we are going to have some tough nights and we need everyone together and the fans behind us, which I am sure they will be.”

Vokes, who netted his third league goal of the season in Monday night’s 2-1 defeat against Newcastle United at Turf Moor, added: “We are a battling club and we have always been that.

“We did amazing last year and that was a huge achievement, but for us we want to get back to what we are about, and we are going to be in a battle now and it is important we have everyone behind us.

“There is plenty of time until the end of the season, we know that.

“We are not getting carried away or sucked into things.

“But it is important we address the issue and pick points up. There is no better place to start than Palace.”