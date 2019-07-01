VIDEO: Burnley FC players report back for pre-season

Watch as the Clarets returned to The Barnfield Training Centre today [Monday] in readiness for the 2019/20 Premier League campaign.

The squad will train at the facility, situated in the grounds beside Gawthorpe Hall, before heading out to the Algarve, Portugal, for a warm weather training camp.

Sean Dyche's side will then split the squad to take in friendlies against Port Vale and Crewe Alexandra on July 20th, they'll take on Fleetwood Town on July 23rd while a game away at Wigan Athletic will follow on July 27th.

Burnley will then take in two home games at Turf Moor, beginning with French side Nice on July 30th and then Serie A outfit Parma on August 3rd.

WATCH: ARRIVALS | Players Arrive Back