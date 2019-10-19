VAR provides the talking point yet again as the Clarets are denied a point at the King Power Stadium

It isn't the first time and it certainly won't be the last. After Burnley were beaten by Leicester City at the King Power Stadium the debate once again switched to the integrity and validity of VAR.

Sean Dyche's reaction on the sidelines said it all as the technology was called on to overturn what would have been a well-earned equaliser.

Defender Matt Lowton could be seen questioning referee Jon Moss's verdict at the full-time whistle, team-mate Ashley Westwood wasn't far behind.

When Foxes centre back Jonny Evans turned the ball into his own net the Clarets were heading for another point on the road.

Chris Wood was mobbed by the players in front of the Spion Kop for the part he had played, forcing the error after Kasper Schmeichel had kept out his effort from Lowton's delivery.

Then silence. Both sets of supporters waited with baited breath, ready for the decisive moment on the big screen. "No goal" was the return. "VAR check complete".

Replays couldn't clear up the reasoning behind it. Evans had cried out for a foul. Any contact was minimal at best and, even then, it certainly didn't appear enough to prevent the defender from clearing his lines.

But, that was that. The goal was chalked off and the away side were left nursing a 2-1 defeat having led against the Foxes.

New Zealander Wood opened the scoring when out jumping Caglar Soyuncu and Evans to flick Dwight McNeil's excellent inswinger past Schmeichel in the 26th minute.

Jamie Vardy then cupped his ear when netting an equaliser on the stroke of half-time, responding to chants from the visiting fans aimed at wife, Rebekah.

The striker got above Ben Mee to meet a Harvey Barnes delivery and guided the ball past a helpless Nick Pope.

Youri Tielemans then thumped the ball home off the underside of the bar to win it for the hosts after substitute Demarai Gray had picked the Belgian midfielder out with a cross from the right hand side.