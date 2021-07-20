Two wins for Burnley in opening pre-season warm ups

Josh Brownhill

Sean Dyche’s squad took on simultaneous friendly games against Morecambe, promoted to League 1 in May, and League 2 Salford City.

And the Clarets came out on top in both games.

Against the Shrimps, Ashley Barnes gave Burnley a 16th-minute lead, and Johann Berg Gudmundsson netted a second after the interval in a 2-1 win.

And braces for Josh Brownhill and Jay Rodriguez earned a 4-0 win over Salford.

Brownhill opened the scoring nine minutes before the break, before a double from Rodriguez on 58 and 80 minutes.

Brownhill rounded off the scoring two minutes from time.