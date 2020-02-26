This is where Burnley, Sheffield United and Newcastle United would finish in the Premier League based on squad value
Exclusive research has revealed which clubs are over/under achieving in the Premier League this season according to their total squad transfer value. The research from Bet O’Clock has looked at the total transfer value of the current 20 squads in the top flight.
The data has revealed Sheffield United are the Premier League’s biggest overachievers. The Blades have a squad transfer value of £128.57m, the lowest of all Premier League teams.
1. Manchester City
Transfer Value: 1,160,000,000 'Actual league position: 2nd'Position difference: -1