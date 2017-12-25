This Is The One Mee’s waiting for

Ben Mee may be a Manchester City fan, but he admits: “This is the One” ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Old Trafford to face United.

Mee was youth team skipper at City, joining the Clarets in the summer of 2011, initially on loan, before making the move permanent.

The Stone Roses in their heyday

He lives near United’s ground, and will be pumped up as he leads Burnley out of the tunnel, inspired by the entrance anthem, “This Is The One”, the penultimate track on Red Devils’ fans The Stone Roses’ legendary 1989 debut album.

It is an occasion the 28-year-old has been looking forward to, and he hopes he can put on over on Jose Mourinho’s side and claim the bragging rights among his family.

Mee said: “There are a few United fans in my family, a couple come to the games, cousins, uncles.

“I’ve managed to turn them into Clarets, but it’s a good place to go, only 10 minutes from my house, just down the road. I pass it all the time going into Manchester.

“It’s one of my favourite places to go - coming out to The Stone Roses as well is a big bonus, one of my favourite entrances to the pitch, it gets you going.

“It’s one I look forward to, and the fact it’s Boxing Day as well, Christmas time, it’s going to be a good atmosphere.”

While a boy Blue at City, he is Sale born and a proud Mancunian: “I’m a Blue, but I’m a Manchester lad, I like going to both stadiums.

“I’ve been to Old Trafford a few times, watched games and I enjoy the atmosphere it creates, the fact it’s an old, big stadium.”

And being a fan of The Stone Roses, the hairs on the back of his neck will stand up as he walks onto the pitch: “It’s a great tune (This Is The One). It pops up in our dressing room every now and again as well, we get a bit of The Stone Roses after the game sometimes, I enjoy it.”

Mee’s former club City look tied on for the title, so could Burnley effectively end United’s hopes of catching their rivals?: “Possibly, we’ll see how it goes, City are on top at the minute but United will definitely keep on their tails, if they slip up, they’ll be there to capitalise. If we get a result there, it will benefit City as well, but United won’t give up the chase.

“I’m more focused on what we do and how we work rather than looking at them, I’ve got friends and family I’ll rib and take the mickey out of, but it’s more about us doing well, and wanting to win for us.

“It’s one of the toughest grounds to play at, maybe they’re not as strong and powerful as they have been in the Prem but that’s because other teams around them have caught up to them as well.

“There’s a lot of top teams in this league now, and they’re not runaway winners every year, which is different for them.

“I guess we’ll go there with no fear and take confidence from how we’ve played away at these big stadiums this season.”