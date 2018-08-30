This is the ball number Burnley fans need to look out for in the Carabao Cup draw tonight

The Carabao Cup third round draw takes place tonight - but what ball numbers should you be looking out for?

Number 6 is the ball to keep an eye on for Clarets supporters when David Seaman and Joleon Lescott make the draw tonight at 7 p.m., just before Burnley take on Olympiakos in the Europa League play-off second leg.

Burnley have had a bye to the third round due to featuring in Europe, and find themselves as one of 32 teams left in the competition.

A fixture against Premier League opposition is a possibility now that the remaining teams from the top flight have entered the competition.

The draw is no longer split into north and south categories, so teams can now face any club still in the draw regardless of their league or location.

Tonight's draw takes place in the Sky Sports London studios as former England internationals Seaman and Lescott decide Burnley’s fate.

The next round of fixtures will take place the week commencing Monday September 24th.

Here's the full list of teams in the draw with their ball number:

1 - AFC Bournemouth

2 - Arsenal

3 - Blackburn Rovers

4 - Blackpool

5 - Brentford

6 - Burnley

7 - Burton Albion

8 - Chelsea

9 - Crystal Palace

10 - Derby County

11 - Everton

12 - Fulham

13 - Leicester City

14 - Liverpool

15 - Macclesfield Town

16 - Manchester City

17 - Manchester United

18 - Middlesbrough

19 - Millwall

20 - Norwich City

21 - Nottingham Forest

22 - Oxford United

23 - Preston North End

24 - Queens Park Rangers

25 - Southampton

26 - Stoke City

27 - Tottenham Hotspur

28 - Watford

29 - West Bromwich Albion

30 - West Ham United

31 - Wolverhampton Wanderers

32 - Wycombe Wanderers