'There'll be no finger-pointing', says Burnley midfielder Jack Cork, following defeat to former club Chelsea

Mistakes happen, it's part and parcel of being a footballer, and that's why Jack Cork insists there'll be no finger-pointing following Burnley's 4-2 defeat to Chelsea.

The Clarets were undone by a couple of defensive errors in the first half at Turf Moor, both of which were punished by USA international Christian Pulisic.

The 21-year-old's second, right on the stroke of half-time, was a real body blow for the hosts, who had been pushing for an equaliser at the time.

James Tarkowski's attempt to play out from the back, with Dwight McNeil the intended target, was cut out by Willian and the Blues' £58m January signing took care of the rest, tucking the ball inside Nick Pope's near post with a little help from Ben Mee.

Chelsea's "Captain America", signed from German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, had dispossessed Matt Lowton for his opener in the 21st minute and consequently fired across Burnley's England international goalkeeper and in to the far corner.

Pulisic, who hadn't scored in the Premier League prior to the fixture, went on to net the perfect hat-trick, heading home Mason Mount's delivery after the break.

"I don't think it was necessarily tough, I think we made mistakes in the first half and we were punished for it," said the midfielder.

"I think we were in the game, we did well really and started the first half well and started the second half well, but we were punished for those mistakes.

"From then we had a lot to do, but we tried to keep going. We ended up leaving it open and they scored four.

"If we hadn't made those mistakes we would have been there or thereabouts, it's just disappointing."

Burnley, who have now won one of their last 26 top flight games against 'big six' opposition, had orchestrated their own undoing in the 3-1 home defeat to league leaders Liverpool earlier in the season.

On that occasion, following Trent Alexander-Arnold's fortuitous breakthrough, it was Mee's attempt to pick out Ashley Westwood that was blocked by Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane went on to score.

"It's just one of those things when you're up against some of the best players in the league," said Cork.

"When we're 1-0 down I don't think it's in us to sit back, just let the other team win and let them have most of the ball.

"When you're going for the win and try to get the goals it leaves you open and vulnerable. That's what they're hoping for, they're looking for the spaces to get in and turn and that's how it worked out."

He added: "They're just waiting for you to come out of shape and counter. With the pace of the attacking players they've got they can be really deadly.

"We're not massively disappointed because we know that if we hadn't made those mistakes we would have been in the game.

"Mistakes happen and you've got to hold your hands up and learn from them. No-one will say anything to the boys who made the mistakes because it can happen to anybody at any time."