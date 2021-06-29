The four players being heavily linked with a move to Burnley during the summer transfer window!

Ciaran Dickson of Rangers vies with Mario Soriano of Athletico Madrid during the UEFA Youth League match between Rangers U19 and Atletico Madrid U19 at Firhill Park on February 12, 2020 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

The Clarets wasted no time in the summer window after landing Stoke City centre back Nathan Collins on a long-term deal last week.

But Burnley s business is far from done as Sean Dyche looks to further strengthen his squad ahead of a sixth successive Premier League season.

Here are the players being linked with a move to Turf Moor.

Ciaran Dickson [Rangers]

Burnley are being heavily linked with a move for out-of-favour Rangers teenager Ciaran Dickson.

The 19-year-old has been told that he can leave the SPL champions after becoming surplus to requirements at Ibrox.

Some tabloids are reporting that the Scotland Under 19 international has fallen out with title-winning boss Steven Gerrard.

Dickson was handed his debut by the ex-England midfielder last season when he came off the bench during the 4-0 League Cup win over Falkirk.

He was then loaned out to Scottish Championship outfit Queen of the South in March until the end of the season.

During his short time working under Allan Johnston he made five league starts and featured in the Scottish FA Cup defeat to Hibernian.

Nathanial Phillips [Liverpool]

Wantaway Liverpool defender Nat Phillips is another player reportedly on Sean Dyche's radar.

The 24-year-old is understood to be open to a move away from Anfield in search of more regular first team football.

The centre-back will ultimately slide back down the pecking order once the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip return from injury.

And boss Jurgen Klopp added even more competition to the ranks when landing Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig.

It is believed that talks between Phillips and the Clarets are at an advanced stage, though nothing has been set in stone.

The Reds star, who spent time on loan with Stuttgart in the German Bundesliga, scored and kept a clean sheet at Turf Moor in May.

Neco Williams [Liverpool]

Speculation surrounding a move for Neco Williams - a team-mate of Nat Phillips - has quietened somewhat over the past week.

The 20-year-old defender has a number of admirers in the Premier League with Liverpool seemingly happy to sell at the right price.

The right-sided full-back has made 12 appearances for the former champions in the top flight and featured in Champions League games against Atalanta, Ajax and RB Leipzig this term.

Williams, who has been with the Reds since the age of nine, also featured in Wales's Euro 2020 campaign as they reached the round of 16.

He started against Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome and appeared from the bench in games against Turkey and Denmark.

Leeds United and Southampton are also reportedly keeping tabs on the young defender - with Aston Villa's interest cooling following the arrival of Burnley target Ashley Young.

Martin Braithwaite [Barcelona]

The Barcelona striker is still away on international duty after he netted against Wales to help Denmark progress to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.

The 30-year-old scored his nation's fourth goal in a comfortable win over Rob Page's side in the round of 16 tie at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Braithwaite has played all-but five minutes in the tournament so far as the Danes take on the Czech Republic for a place in the semi-final.

However, his time at the Nou Camp appears to be over following the arrivals of Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay.

The ex-Middlesbrough forward was signed as emergency cover up front after a spate of injuries in 2019-20 and went on to score three league goals in 15 starts for the La Liga giants.