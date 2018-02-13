Taylor hopes to end talk of Burnley’s winless run

Charlie Taylor is desperate to erase thoughts of Burnley’s winless run in the Premier League from the back of his mind.

The summer signing, who replaced Stephen Ward in the first half of a 1-0 win over Stoke City in December, is hoping that the Clarets can return to winning ways as soon as possible with just five points accrued from the 30 at stake lately.

Determined to put talk of the club’s recent form to bed, the full back said: “I think the spirit is similar but we need that win now.

“People are starting to talk about the run but we’ve got a few home games now and hopefully we can put that right.

“You try and put it aside but it’s always there at the back of your mind and nobody wants anything more than the win to end it. I think it will come and hopefully the sooner the better.

“I’d like to get back out there and try put it right as soon as possible. It is what it is, we’ll have to wait two weeks.”

An enforced break in the league schedule, owing to the fifth round of the FA Cup taking place, means the Clarets will have to wait until Southampton’s arrival at Turf Moor to try and rectify their form.

And the former Leeds United defender says that the players will do everything in their power to give themselves the best chance of doing so following defeat to Swansea City in South Wales.

“It was very frustrating to concede at the time and in that manner, it was hugely frustrating for us all,” he said, after Ki Sung-Yueng’s goal proved to be the difference.

“I think we made some like-for-like attacking subs but they went for it and the crowd got behind them. They took advantage and they got the three points and we’re bitterly disappointed.

“We’ll use these two weeks to get prepared for Southampton. They’ll be tough but it’s what we need to do, we’ll be doing all we can to put an end to the run.”