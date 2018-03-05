Tarky unsurprised to see England boss

James Tarkowski isn’t surprised by England manager Gareth Southgate’s regular appearances at Turf Moor.

The centre back, who made his return from injury in the 2-1 win over Everton at the weekend, believes that it’s only natural with the Clarets mixing it with the elite clubs in the Premier League.

Despite an 11-game stretch without registering victory, Burnley have kept hold of seventh spot and they’ve now opened up a cushion over their rivals.

Southgate has already called up skipper Tom Heaton and midfielder Jack Cork to his Three Lions squad, as well as Michael Keane during his time at the club, and Tarkowski feels that others could follow.

Ahead of friendlies against the Netherlands and Italy later this month, Tarkowski said: “We’re seventh in the league so there is no surprise that the England manager is here watching players.

“We’ll have to see what happens over the next couple of weeks. There are plenty of lads in good form at our place so we’ll just have to see what happens.

“He (Lowton) is just one of many who could potentially get a shout. Even with the run that we’ve been on, people have been playing well all season.

“Big Popey has been terrific, Ben [Mee] has been terrific for two or three seasons now, Corky has come here and done really well, Lowts has done well.

“There are so many people out there who could get a shout. You’ve just got to concentrate on your club football for now and if it happens it happens.”

The 25-year-old added: “Everyone wants to get to a World Cup so it would be a good time to break in to the squad. I’m not too worried about it, I’m happy enough here playing football week in week out.

“If it comes then obviously I would be delighted to represent my country but I’m just happy to be back out there playing football again.

“It’s out of your control now, there’s nothing you can do. All you can do is do what you do for your club. You’ve just got to focus on your own job and if he decides to call you up for the squad then so be it.”