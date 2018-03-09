Tarky looking up the Premier League table after hitting 40-point milestone

James Tarkowski feels that the Clarets can look up the table after hitting 40 points.

The 25-year-old centre back returned to action, after being sidelined for four fixtures with a knee injury, as Burnley reached the magical 40-point barrier with a first win in 12 Premier League games against Everton at Turf Moor.

Burnley are seventh, five points adrift of Arsenal in sixth, and Tarkowski said: “It’s brilliant. We’ve been looking at that 40-point mark for quite a while now. It has been a bit frustrating, but to get there now gives us the freedom to go out and play for the next nine games.

“I don’t think we’ve got a figure; we just want to try and get as many points as we can.

“It’s been good for the last two or three months. I know the results haven’t been there, but we’ve stayed seventh throughout this whole period which has been quite nice.

“To finally get that win will hopefully take the shackles off a little bit, because people have been talking about this run that we’ve been on.”

And Tarkowski sees no reason why Burnley can’t mount a bid for Europe: “Hopefully, over the next nine games, we can go out there and keeping doing what we’re doing and pick up some more points,” he said.

“Now we can try to get as many points as we can.

“Hopefully we can stay up and about where we are at the moment.

“We’re trying to chase the people above us, rather than looking at those below.

“We’ve just got to concentrate on ourselves; teams around us will pick up points as well.

“As long as we’re doing our job then we should be okay.”