Tarky in line for England call

Clarets centre back James Tarkowski is expected to earn his first England call this afternoon.

And teammate Nick Pope is also keeping his fingers crossed that his form merits selection by Gareth Southgate for friendly games against Holland and Italy.

The Three Lions will play the Dutch next Friday, March 23rd in Amsterdam, before hosting Italy at Wembley on March 27th.

The games will be the last chance to try and impress Southgate at close quarters ahead of the World Cup in Russia.

Only two more friendlies follow, at the start of June against Nigeria and Costa Rica, which will come after the final squad has been announced, around the end of the Premier League season.

There has been previous speculation that Tarkowski would earn a call up, but he is expected to get the nod this time, while it was thought that Pope might be pipped for a place by Manchester City’s Angus Gunn, currently on loan at Norwich City – though Gunn is set to be named in the Under 21 squad instead.

